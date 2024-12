SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency Department

SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, successfully performed an Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) on a 39-year-old male at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC). This case underscores SEHA's dedication to employing advanced medical technologies and procedures for patient-centred interventions, the...