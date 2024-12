Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the inaugural edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Lit...