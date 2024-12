Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference

The second edition of the "International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference" will take place in Abu Dhabi from 19th to 21st February 2025 at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.The conference is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence....