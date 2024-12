Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cryopreservation for four boys before bone marrow transplants

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully performed four testicular tissue cryopreservation (TTC) procedures on four young patients (2, 7, 4 and 10 years-old respectively) prior to undergoing Bone Marrow Transplantation to treat their diseases. Two of the boys suffered from immunodefici...