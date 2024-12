Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre

Burjeel Holdings PLC has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in the Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, a premier healthcare facility in Makkah, through its subsidiary, Burjeel KSA.With a total investment value of SAR6.5 million, this acquisition aligns with Burjeel's strategy to broaden its foot...