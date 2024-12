India's advanced facility to test purity of collectors’ item Himalayan pashmina shawls

Himalayan pashmina shawls, which are collectors’ items all over the world, will henceforth be certified for purity and quality at an advanced facility at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand state.India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Y...