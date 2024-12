Abu Dhabi wins bid to host International Aquarium Congress in 2030

The International Aquarium Congress (IAC) will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2030 following a successful bid led by the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (NAAD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi...