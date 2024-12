UAE President offers condolences on passing of Ahmed Al Hashemi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences over the passing of Ahmed Al Sayed Moussa Al Sayed Abdul-Raheem Al Hashemi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of Ahmed Al...