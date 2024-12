Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspects Joint Operations Room of Events Security Committee

DUBAI, 31st December, 2024 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the Joint Operations Room of the Events Security Committee comprising 55 government, semi-government, and private entities. A comprehensive plan to secure the New Year's Eve 2025 celebrati...