Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

Dubai Duty Free completed 2024 on a high, establishing a new annual turnover record of AED7.901 billion (US$2.16 billion), buoyed as reported by a big surge in sales towards the end of the year.December set an all-time monthly record with sales of AED821.94 million (US$225.19 million), a +2% increase over D...