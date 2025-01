Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

DOHA, 1st January, 2025 (WAM) – In Q3 of 2024, Qatar recorded a merchandise trade balance surplus (difference between total exports and imports) of QR 57.7 billion down from QR 60.9 billion in Q3 2023.According to figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Wednesday Aand carried ...