Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024

CAIRO, 1st January, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt's food industry achieved remarkable growth from January to November 2024, with exports reaching approximately $5.5 billion. This represents a 17% increase compared to the $4.7 billion recorded during the same period in 2023, amounting to an additional $813 mil...