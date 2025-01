Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

After much anticipation and curiosity Victory Team announced the signing of Shaun Torrente, a powerhouse in the world of powerboat racing, as part of its lineup for the 2025 F1H2O World Championship together with Alec Weckstrom and Ahmed Al Fahim. This marks a new chapter for the team as they aim to domi...