Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-‎Azhar Al-Sharif, condemns the car-ramming attack that occurred on the streets of New Orleans ‎and the explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas, United States, both of which resulted in numerous ‎deaths and inj...