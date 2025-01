DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

Dubai International (DXB) is on track to welcome 4.3 million guests in the first 15 days of the year, setting the stage for its busiest January yet. Daily traffic is projected to peak on 3rd January, with over 311,000 guests expected.With an average of 287,000 guests passing through daily during thi...