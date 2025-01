GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

The population of the six GCC countries reached 57.6 million in 2023, compared to 56.6 million in 2022. Males accounted for 62.4% of the total population, while females made up 37.6%.The report also indicates that the population density was 23.9 people per square kilometre, with the total area of the GCC co...