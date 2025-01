Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’

H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’. The programme aims to support the growth, stability and wellbeing of famil...