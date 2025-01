Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiaries 3,004 new homes across Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the implementation of a series of housing projects worth AED5.4 billion to benefit citizens across different areas of Dubai.The projects will see 3,004 new homes being built for Emirat...