Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

LIVERPOOL, 5th January, 2025 (WAM) – Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday gave Liverpool a chance to go eight points clear at the top, but Arne Slot's hosts started slowly in freezing conditions and fell behind to Lisandro Martinez's second-half strike.Cody Gakpo netted a swift e...