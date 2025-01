2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat with 20 aboard capsizes in Japan

Two people died, and three others were missing after a fishing boat with 20 people aboard capsized off Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan early Monday, the local coast guard office said.According to Kyodo News, seventeen people were rescued after the 80-ton Ohama Maru No. 8 capsized at around 2:05 am...