Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointing Board of Trustees

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2025, merging the University of Fujairah (UoF) and the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah (USTF) under the new name "University of Fujairah".This is part of a long-term development...