Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 visitors

The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC) wrapped up the second edition of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival on January 5, 2025, following ten days of lively activities from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, ...