Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the renaming of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine an...