Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Sayyida Khadija Mosque in the Al-Waha area of the Al-Ruwaidat suburb on Al Dhaid Road on Monday afternoon. His Highness also inspected the readiness of Al-Ruwaidat Cemetery, built adj...