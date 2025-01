Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

AJMAN, 7th January, 2025 (WAM) – The 22nd edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship will commence on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of...