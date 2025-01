1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 content creators, influencers, 420 speakers

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 is set to commence on 11th January 2025. The Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the c...