Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the Al Qawafi Award 2024 during a ceremony held on Tuesday morning at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.The event was held during His Highness's reception of participants in the 21st editio...