Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic year

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the schedule for releasing first-semester grades for the 2024-2025 academic year. Results for grades 1-4 will be available on Wednesday, 8th January 2025; grades 5-8 on Thursday, 9th January; and grades 9-12 on Friday, 10th January.Students and parents ca...