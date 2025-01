ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing company, announced today the awarding of three enabling contracts worth $2.1 billion (approx AED8.00 bn) for an LNG pre-conditio...