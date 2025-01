Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar Properties PJSC has successfully priced its inaugural USD 1 billion hybrid capital issuance, attracting robust demand from a wide range of regional and international investors.The issuance by Aldar at ‘PJSC’ level represents the largest conventional hybrid...