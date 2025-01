Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustainable progress

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and tec...