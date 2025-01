Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dhabi Golf Course starting tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2025 (WAM)-- Francesco Molinari will lead his side’s defence of the Team Cup when his Continental European side take on Great Britain & Ireland this week at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort as the competitions will take place from tomorrow until Sunday in the UAE capital.The Italian, wh...