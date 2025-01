ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

The Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has produced a total of 276,420 kilograms of labneh since its inauguration in September 2023. This facility, the first of its kind in the region, is fully operated by People of Determ...