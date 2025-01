SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the return of the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) Tigers Challenge set to take place on February 1 and 8, 2025, at the grand Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on the east coast of Sharjah. The unique event invites professional athletes, amateurs, and children to...