‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festivals

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’, an initiative by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), is set to further strengthen its cultural presence in January 2025 through its first participation in the Al Dhafra and Qasr Al Hosn festivals. It will present more than 575 titles from all categories of books from the...