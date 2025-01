Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of Trustees of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a decree announcing the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation headed by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor in the Office of the President for S...