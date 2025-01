Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the anniversary of his accession to power.Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of...