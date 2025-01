Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2025 (WAM) – The second UAE aid ship arrived at Beirut Port loaded with 3,000 tonnes of relief supplies as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign.The campaign was launched in early October last year as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Z...