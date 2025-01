Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship yesterday evening in...