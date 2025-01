Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation as the principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025. Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by Masdar, the event will take place from January 12 to 18...