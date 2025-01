Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in Al Ain

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, along with several prominent national leaders, attended the 10th annual meeting of the graduates of the fourth batch of the Police College.The event, w...