TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summit

Basel Anabtawi, Head of Content Operations at TikTok Middle East and North Africa, took center stage at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to deliver a keynote speech titled ‘Small Spark, Big Impact: How Creativity Thrives on TikTok.’This session was held as part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit...