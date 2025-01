Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced that Sharjah International Airport welcomed a total of 17,101,725 passengers in 2024, marking an impressive 11.4% increase compared to 15,356,212 passengers in 2023.Additionally, the total number of flights rose to 107,760, representing a 9.5% growth compared...