UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, have witnessed the signing of a Memorandum...