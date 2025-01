Bodour Al Qasimi names Ahmed Al Ali as new General Manager of Kalimat Group

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has appointed Ahmed Al Ali to be the new General Manager of Kalimat Group, the innovative Arabic language publishing house she founded and leads as CEO.At a meeting with the Kalimat Group team, Sheikha Bodour the Founder and CEO, shared her vision for the future of...