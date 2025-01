Latifa bint Mohammed attends session at 1 Billion Followers Summit featuring Maye Musk

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended a session at the 1 Billion Followers Summit featuring Maye Musk, a renowned dietitian, model, and mother of tech pioneer Elon Musk.During the session, which was hosted by Alia AlHammad...