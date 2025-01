Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhibition

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the Burj Rashid Exhibition at the Al Safa Art & Design Libra...