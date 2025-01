Latifa bint Mohammed honours recipients of funding, support in world’s first ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured the top start-ups selected by the jury of the ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition for funding and support to advance their groundbreaking ideas in content creation.Among the funded start-u...