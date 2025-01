UAE President witnesses launch of world's first 24/7 Solar PV, Battery Storage gigascale project to be built in Abu Dhabi

In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced the launch of the world’s first large-scale ‘round the clock’ gigascale project, combining solar power and ba...