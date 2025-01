15th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge kicks off February 25

As the cycling community gears up for the 15th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, organisers have announced the official 2025 Race Route for the 92 KM main event on Sunday 25th February at Expo City Dubai.The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge...